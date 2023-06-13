Greenville, S.C. – Furman’s Anna Morgan and Jalen Slawson have been named the 2022-23 Edna Hartness Female Athlete of the Year and Frank Selvy Male Athlete of the Year, respectively, while men’s basketball head coach Bob Richey has been voted by his peers as Furman’s J. Lyles Alley Coach of the Year, it was announced on Tuesday morning.

A senior from Spartanburg, S.C., Morgan earned her second consecutive Edna Hartness Furman Female Athlete of the Year award. The two-time reigning SoCon Women’s Golf Player of the Year, she led the league with a 72.43 stroke average over 35 rounds and concluded the season ranked 73rd nationally, the highest ranking among SoCon players. A three-time All-SoCon selection, Morgan, who led the Paladins to the SoCon Championship and the Lady Paladin Invitational title, won individual medalist honors at the SoCon Championship and the UNF Collegiate and went on to tie for tenth at the NCAA Athens Regional. She tallied four top-10 finishes in 11 events in 2022-23 and competed in her second-straight Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Morgan, who holds a 3.58 GPA in politics and international affairs, was selected to the CSC Academic All-District Team, WGCA All-America Scholar Team, SoCon Academic All-Conference Team, SoCon Academic Honor Roll, and Furman Dean’s List. She was inducted into the Lambda Pi Eta honor society for communications and is a member of Furman’s Kappa Delta sorority, where she works with local Girl Scout troops and helped raise money for Greenville’s Julie Valentine Center, a nonprofit organization that provides services to sexual assault and child abuse survivors.

Slawson, the SoCon Men’s Basketball Player of the Year, averaged 15.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.5 blocked shots per game as a senior while leading Furman to one of the most unforgettable seasons in school history. The Summerville, S.C., native, who also earned Lou Henson Mid-Major All-American honors, finished with 19 points and 10 boards in the Paladins’ triumph over No. 4 seed Virginia in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. The victory marked the Paladins first in the NCAA Tournament since 1974.

During his fifth season at Furman, the 6-foot-7 forward earned first team All-Southern Conference honors for the second straight season. He concluded his Furman career ranked 19th in school history in scoring (1,509 points), ninth in rebounds (839), third in steals (192), third in blocked shots (182), and 12th in career assists (364). Along with fellow fifth-year senior Mike Bothwell, Slawson established a new Furman standard with 116 career victories.

Slawson was invited to the NBA Combine in May and has participated in workouts for over a dozen teams in preparation for the NBA Draft, which is scheduled for June 22 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The 2022-23 men’s basketball season saw a series of historical accomplishments for Richey and the Paladins. The team finished the season with a program-record 28 wins, a SoCon regular season title, and the sixth-year head coach led Furman to its first SoCon Tournament championship since 1980. The program’s 28 wins established Furman as one of just 16 Division I programs to win 25 or more victories in at least three of the last five seasons.



A finalist for both the Hugh Durham National Coach of the Year and Skip Prosser Man of the Year Awards, Richey has compiled a 139–54 (78-27 SoCon) coaching record and .720 winning percentage, which ranks in the top 15 among active coaches. Under Richey’s leadership, Furman has joined Duke, Gonzaga, Houston, Kansas, Saint Mary’s, and Southern California, as the only NCAA Division I programs to register 22 or more victories in at least six of the last seven seasons.