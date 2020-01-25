Mounce Scores 22 Points as Furman Rolls Past The Citadel, 78-54

Charleston, S.C. (Furman SID) – Junior Clay Mounce matched a season-high with 22 points and Furman’s defense recorded 13 steals en route to a 78-54 victory over The Citadel Saturday afternoon at McAlister Fieldhouse in Charleston, S.C.

Furman, now tied for second in the nation with seven road victories, did not allow the Bulldogs to convert a field goal attempt over the final 4:37 of the first half and used a 22-1 run to turn a 29-29 tie into a 51-30 lead on Jordan Lyons’ three-point basket with 16:37 remaining in the second half. The victory improved the Paladins to 17-5 overall and 7-2 in the Southern Conference, while The Citadel dropped to 6-13 overall and 0-8 in league play.

Mounce, a native of Elkin, N.C, hit on 7-of-15 field goal attempts and drained 4-of-8 three-point tries to score his game-high 22 points. Lyons connected on three triples to tally 17 points and Alex Hunter added 10 points. Mounce, Lyons and Slawson grabbed six rebounds apiece, while Mike Bothwell and Lyons each recorded three steals.

Leading 37-30 at the break, Furman continued its defensive dominance by holding The Citadel without a basket for over four minutes to open the second half to begin the period on a 14-0 run. The Bulldogs answered with seven straight points to trim the margin to 51-37, but the Paladins did not let The Citadel get any closer, using a late run to open up a 25-point lead.

The Paladins shot 42.9% from the field, connected on 10-of-28 three-point attempts and 14-of-22 trips to the foul line. Furman held The Citadel to 36.2% shooting, including a 4-for-25 effort from behind the arc, and forced the Bulldogs into 21 turnovers.

Fletcher Abee led the Bulldogs with 15 points and Kaelon Harris added 11. The Paladins’ win marked its seventh triumph over The Citadel in the last eight meetings between the schools.

Furman goes for its 10th consecutive win at Timmons Arena when it hosts the VMI Keydets on Wednesday, January 29, at 7 p.m. Tickets for Wednesday’s game and all of Furman’s remaining home games are on sale now at the Timmons Arena Box Office and online at FurmanPaladins.com. Current Furman students will have access to free tickets on Furman basketball game days. Click here to learn about the student ticket policy for the 2019-20 season.