Moving Day: several with area ties in NFL transactions

FILE – In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins celebrates with fans after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills in Houston. The Arizona Cardinals have acquired three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins in a trade that will send running back David Johnson and draft picks to the Houston Texans, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday, March 16, 2020, because the trade hasn’t been officially announced. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

In a trade that had eyes rolling around the NFL, the Texans shipped wide receiver Deandre Hopkins to the Cardinals Monday for running back David Johnson.

Hopkins, a former Clemson and Daniel High star, spent the first seven seasons of his career in Houston making 632 catches for 8,602 yards and 54 touchdowns in establishing himself as one of the game’s top receivers.

Hopkins leaves behind former Clemson QB DeShaun Watson in Houston.

Former USC tight end Hayden Hurst was traded from the Ravens to the Falcons, where he could find more opportunity after a 30-reception 2019 season.

Another former Clemson and Daniel star, defensive end Shaq Lawson, will reportedly sign a free agent contract with the Dolphins after spending his early seasons with the Bills.