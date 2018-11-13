NASCAR Hall of Famer, Spartanburg native David Pearson dies at 83

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Former NASCAR driver David Pearson speaks with the media during NASCAR Hall of Fame Voting Day at the NASCAR Hall of Fame on October 13, 2010 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jason Smith/Getty Images for NASCAR)

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) - NASCAR Hall of Fame driver and Spartanburg native David Pearson has died at the age of 83.

Pearson died Monday, according to a source who knew the famed driver.

Pearson was part of NASCAR's second Hall of Fame class in 2011.

He was the 1960 NASCAR Rookie of the Year.

Among his 105 career wins - second all-time in NASCAR's highest division - was a Daytona 500 victory.

Pearson also won 3 Grand National Series championships.