NASCAR Hall of Famer, Spartanburg native David Pearson dies at 83

By:

Posted: Nov 12, 2018 07:51 PM EST

Updated: Nov 12, 2018 09:28 PM EST

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) - NASCAR Hall of Fame driver and Spartanburg native David Pearson has died at the age of 83.

Pearson died Monday, according to a source who knew the famed driver.

Pearson was part of NASCAR's second Hall of Fame class in 2011.

He was the 1960 NASCAR Rookie of the Year.

Among his 105 career wins - second all-time in NASCAR's highest division - was a Daytona 500 victory.

Pearson also won 3 Grand National Series championships.

