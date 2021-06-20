All-Pro Alvin Kamara now advising NASCAR on growing fan base

Alvin Kamara, left, running back with the NFL football New Orleans Saints, talks with driver Bubba Wallace before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Nashville Superspeedway Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Lebanon, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara has gone beyond being just a fan of NASCAR and sponsoring a car. He’s now advising NASCAR on how to add more fans as its first growth and engagement advisor.

Kamara said Sunday he’s excited NASCAR carved out a role for him. Kamara will be interacting with fans and sharing his own fan experience digitally and on social media.

Excited to announce that I’ve officially joined @NASCAR as the first Growth and Engagement Advisor! pic.twitter.com/8kOvDKwtQZ — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) June 20, 2021

He also will work with NASCAR’s marketing team. Kamara said the key is trying to get people that don’t look like the typical NASCAR fan to watch.