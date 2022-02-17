Biffle trying to race into Daytona 500 after absence

NASCAR

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former NASCAR Cup Series regular Greg Biffle is trying to make the Daytona 500 for the first time since 2016.

He agreed to drive for a start-up team, New York Racing, and will have to race his way into the 40-car field during Thursday night’s Duel at Daytona.

Biffle likely will have to only beat fellow non-charter driver Timmy Hill across the finish line at the end of the 60-lap race to secure a coveted spot in “The Great American Race.”

Biffle says “we’re going to be as aggressive as we have to be.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store