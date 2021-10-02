Brown races to 1st win as darkness falls at Talladega

NASCAR

by: JENNA FRYER

Posted: / Updated:

Brandon Brown celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/John Amis)

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Brandon Brown became the second NASCAR driver to earn his first national series victory on Saturday with a win in the Xfinity Series race shortened by darkness at Talladega Superspeedway.

Brown was scored as the leader when a crash with 12 laps to go brought out the seventh caution of the race and slowed activity as daylight faded over Talladega. Only reigning Xfinity Series champion Austin Cindric has clinched a spot in the second round of the playoffs headed into next Saturday’s race at The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The field will be trimmed from 12 to eight at Charlotte.

