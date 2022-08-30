Jeremy Clements’ second career Xfinity Series win at Daytona over the weekend will no longer automatically qualify for the Spartanburg driver for the playoffs after NASCAR punished the team Tuesday for an intake manifold that didn’t meet standards.

The team was found in violation of Sections 14.6.12K&U of the NASCAR Rule Book, which pertains to the intake manifold.

Crew chief Mark Setzer was fined $60,000 and the team was assessed the loss of 75 owner points, 75 driver points and 10 playoff points should it still qualify for the postseason.

The victory stands, per a NASCAR.dot com story.

In order to now make the playoffs, Clements will have to win one of the final three regular season Xfinity Series races.

He did not return a phone call seeking comment.