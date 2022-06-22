CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – NASCAR Hall of Fame promoter and track Bruton Smith died at the age of 95.

His company, Speedway Motorsports, said he died of natural causes.

The company currently owns 11 facilities across the United States. NASCAR races this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway, a track that was purchased by Speedway Motorsports last year.

