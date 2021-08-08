Elliott loses crew chief for The Glen to NASCAR penalties

NASCAR

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chase Elliott competes at a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Loudon, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — Chase Elliott’s bid for a three-peat at Watkins Glen took a hit hours before the race. NASCAR has penalized the No. 9 Chevrolet of Hendrick Motorsports for violating series rules and ejected crew chief Alan Gustafson.

The No. 20 Toyota driven by Christopher Bell for Joe Gibbs Racing also received the same penalties regarding rear-window air deflectors and crew chief Adam Stevens was ejected. Both teams lost 10 driver and owner points, were fined $25,000 and will start at the back of the field.

Joe Gibbs Racing also had changes to the pit crews of Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch because of COVID-19 protocols.

