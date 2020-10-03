Haley earns 3rd superspeedway victory with Talladega win

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Justin Haley advanced to the second round of the Xfinity Series playoffs with a win at Talladega Superspeedway. It was his third superspeedway victory of the season.

Haley has three career Xfinity Series victories, all this season, all on superspeedways. He won at Talladega in June, Daytona in August and then Saturday at Talladega.

Haley joined Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr. as the only drivers to win three consecutive superspeedway races. Haley and Chase Briscoe as the only two drivers locked into the second round of the playoffs. Four drivers will be eliminated next week at Charlotte Motor Speedway.