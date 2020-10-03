Haley earns 3rd superspeedway victory with Talladega win

NASCAR

by: JENNA FRYER

Posted: / Updated:

Justin Haley celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Justin Haley advanced to the second round of the Xfinity Series playoffs with a win at Talladega Superspeedway. It was his third superspeedway victory of the season.

Haley has three career Xfinity Series victories, all this season, all on superspeedways. He won at Talladega in June, Daytona in August and then Saturday at Talladega.

Haley joined Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr. as the only drivers to win three consecutive superspeedway races. Haley and Chase Briscoe as the only two drivers locked into the second round of the playoffs. Four drivers will be eliminated next week at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

