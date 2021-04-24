Jeb Burton wins first Xfinity Series race at Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Jeb Burton raced to his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory when rain halted the action with 23 laps left at Talladega Superspeedway.

Burton passed cousin Harrison Burton on the inside on Lap 82 and stayed up front before a seven-car wreck forced a caution and heavy rain sent the cars to pit road. It was the third straight win at Talladega for Kaulig Racing, with teammate Justin Haley sweeping the two 2020 races.

Series points leader Austin Cindric was second after starting in the pole position, followed by Burton’s teammate, AJ Allmendinger.