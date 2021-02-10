Jeremy Clements to begin 11th season in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg’s Jeremy Clements discussed the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series as he approaches his eleventh season on the circuit.

The Jeremy Clements Racing team is based in Spartanburg. The family owned Clements Automotive is still run by his dad, Tony Clements. The company was founded by Jeremy’s grandfather and former NASCAR engine builder and owner, Crawford Clements.

Jeremy will begin his 11th season in the Xfinity Series when he hits the track at the Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 13.

