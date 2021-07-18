Keselowski ready for NASCAR career as owner, driver in 2022

Brad Keselowski (2) and Ryan Blaney, rear, come out of turn four competing for position during the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star auto race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, June 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — Brad Keselowski is set for a fresh start as a driver and owner in 2022. Keselowski is leaving Team Penske after nearly 12 years together and the 2012 Cup championship.

Keselowski is set to race for Roush Fenway Racing in 2022 and the team scheduled a major announcement Tuesday at the NASCAR Hall of Fame to make the signing official.

Keselowski wanted an ownership stake in a race team. He could not get that with Penske. He’ll get that chance at Roush Fenway Racing.

Keselowski released a statement on social media last week: