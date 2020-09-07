Kevin Harvick Wins Southern 500

Kevin Harvick (4) celebrates a win at the NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Darlington, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) – Kevin Harvick moved in front after leaders Chase Elliott and Martin Truex Jr. bumped and brushed the wall and held to open the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with a victory in the Southern 500. Harvick has won twice this season at Darlington Raceway _ and its hard to say which was bigger. He took the checkered flag here back on May 17 in NASCAR’s return to racing amid the coronavirus pandemic. This time, Harvick showed by he’s the playoff favorite by advancing into the second round.

