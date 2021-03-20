Kyle Busch cruises to another NASCAR Trucks win in Atlanta

NASCAR

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch celebrates after he wins a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Kyle Busch raced to his 60th NASCAR Trucks Series victory with a dominating performance Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Busch pulled away over the last 30 laps and finished more than 4 seconds ahead of the field. He claimed his sixth career Trucks victory in Atlanta. The Kyle Busch Motorsports team also picked up a third-place finish from series leader John Hunter Nemechek.

Georgia native Austin Hill finished second in his best showing of the season. Johnny Sauter was fourth followed by Sheldon Creed in a Chevrolet _ the only non-Toyota truck to crack the top five.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

