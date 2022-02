Floyd Mayweather Jr. speaks during a news conference in Tokyo in 2018. The former boxing champion has offered to pay for George Floyd’s funeral and memorial services, and the family has accepted the offer. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Floyd Mayweather Jr’s NASCAR team raced into the Daytona 500.

Kaz Grala overcame a speeding penalty on pit road to catch J.J. Yeley and advance Thursday night in a Daytona 500 qualifying race.

Grala took the No. 50 Chevrolet into a race as one of the open cars that had to race its way into the Daytona 500.

Mayweather did not attend the race, but he did FaceTime with Grala before the race and offered his young driver some encouragement.