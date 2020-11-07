NASCAR claims victory in finishing season during pandemic

NASCAR

by: JENNA FRYER

Posted: / Updated:

FILE- In this Aug. 22, 2020, file photo, Chase Elliott (9) sits in his car during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del. Denny Hamlin will be racing for the Cup against Team Penske drivers Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski, as well as Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports. (AP Photo/Jason Minto, File)

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — NASCAR will take the checkered flag on its season on Sunday celebrating that it worked through the pandemic and completed its year.

NASCAR was shutdown for 10 weeks at the start of the pandemic and then one of the first sports to resume when it got back to racing in May. When the Cup champion is crowned on Sunday, all three of NASCAR’s national series will have completed their full schedules.

NASCAR President Steve Phelps said the work the industry did to complete the year was unprecedented and has strengthened the sport.

