NASCAR penalizes Hendrick Motorsports for engine infractions

(AP) – NASCAR has penalized the Hendrick Motorsports teams of reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman for engine allocation infractions at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Elliott’s No. 9 team and Bowman’s No. 48 were found in violation of a rule that covers engine assembly. Hendrick Motorsports said in a statement the violations were the result of an administrative error and were not intentional.

Competition officials also deducted 25 points from each team’s total in both the driver and team owner standings, and crew chiefs Alan Gustafson and Greg Ives were each fined $50,000.