NASCAR penalizes Hendrick Motorsports for engine infractions

NASCAR

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Chase Elliott competes at a NASCAR Cup Series auto race, Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Loudon, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

(AP) – NASCAR has penalized the Hendrick Motorsports teams of reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman for engine allocation infractions at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Elliott’s No. 9 team and Bowman’s No. 48 were found in violation of a rule that covers engine assembly. Hendrick Motorsports said in a statement the violations were the result of an administrative error and were not intentional.

Competition officials also deducted 25 points from each team’s total in both the driver and team owner standings, and crew chiefs Alan Gustafson and Greg Ives were each fined $50,000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Zip Trips
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store