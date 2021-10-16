Nemechek’s Xfinity win in Texas leaves final four spots open

NASCAR

by: SCHUYLER DIXON

Posted: / Updated:

John H. Nemechek (54) celebrates after winning a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Texas Motor Speedway Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Larry Papke)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — All four spots in the championship round of the NASCAR Xfinity Series are still up for grabs after non-playoff qualifier John Hunter Nemechek overcame a late penalty Saturday to win at Texas Motor Speedway.

Nemechek won the first of three races in the round of eight, leaving the playoff drivers with two more races in the semifinals at Kansas and Martinsville.

The championship finale is in Phoenix. Daniel Hemric led seven of the eight playoff qualifiers across the finish line next, taking second in the 117th race of his career without a victory.

