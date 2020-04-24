SC Tourism Leader: Darlington will host spring NASCAR race

DARLINGTON, SC – SEPTEMBER 02: Bubba Wallace, driver of the #43 STP Chevrolet, leads Matt DiBenedetto, driver of the #32 Keen Parts/CorvetteParts.Net Ford, during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on September 2, 2018 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Whenever NASCAR chooses to return, one of its earliest stops will be at Darlington Raceway.

South Carolina Parks, Recreation & Tourism director Duane Parrish told a panel discussing the state’s return to business that the track will hold a race when NASCAR returns from its suspension of races amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Darlington Raceway spokesman Dennis Worden had no comment about the track holding a spring race. Darlington was scheduled to host the Southern 500 on Sept. 6.

NASCAR has not announced plans for a return to racing.

Parrish updated state leaders including Gov. Henry McMaster during the meeting. He mentioned how the PGA Tour will play the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island from June 18-21. Before that, he said, NASCAR would be at Darlington.

“So we have some lights at the end of the tunnel as far as events,” he said.

NASCAR has run four races this season, the last on March 8 at Phoenix Raceway. It has suspended all races since then.