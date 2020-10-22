Slam Dunk: Jordan picks 23 for car number of new NASCAR team

FILE — CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – FEBRUARY 17: Michael Jordan, owner of the Charlotte Hornets, takes part in a ceremony honoring the 2020 NBA All-Star game during a break in play as Team LeBron take on Team Giannis in the fourth quarter during the NBA All-Star game as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Team LeBron won 178-164. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Michael Jordan has selected 23 as the car number for his new NASCAR team in 2021.

Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin had already announced they are forming a NASCAR team with Bubba Wallace as the driver.

The name of the team is 23XI Racing. That stands for 23 and 11 in honor of Jordan’s retired uniform number with the Chicago Bulls and Hamlin’s car number for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver at NASCAR’s top level, will drive the No. 23 car.