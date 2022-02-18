‘This is glamping’: Daytona 500 fans find best spots to watch as excitement builds

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Fans hoping to attend the Daytona 500 are out of luck as the event is a complete sellout, from grandstand seating to RV parking. Track officials expect as many as 130,000 people at the track Sunday.



There are hundreds of different places you can watch the race from at Daytona International Speedway, but where is the best spot? Fans always have their own opinion about where you should watch the Daytona 500.



“Top row up in the stands,” said Perry Venable, who is from Atlanta.

Venable is camping in the infield in turns one and two, and despite the best seat up high in the grandstands, he plans to stay in the infield.



“I got everything I need right here in the camper to also stay in the infield,” said Venable.

Venable isn’t kidding when he says he brought everything. He drove his classic Cadillac down from Atlanta. Right now it’s parked just feet away from the 31-degree banking that makes up Daytona International Speedway.

Classic Cadillac at Daytona International Speedway

The classic car he brought is similar to the cars that graced the high banks back in the day.

“This is my 46th year coming. A buddy brought me in 1977 when I graduated high school and I have been coming ever since,” said Venable.

Like some of the racers on the track, some fans are still new to visiting Daytona.



NASCAR fan Brad Lovey said the perfect place to watch The Great American Race is from his camping spot in the infield, which is spot 122.

Lovey stands on top of a six-figure luxury RV, which he rented for the weekend.

“It ain’t like it used to be. This is glamping, not camping,” said Lovey.

No matter how fans decide to watch the Daytona 500 on Sunday, every seat will be filled. Even tickets for the Fan Zone are sold out, according to Daytona International Speedway officials.