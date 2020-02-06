National Signing Day Recap: Burch announces for USC but has yet to sign

Five-star defensive lineman Jordan Burch of Columbia’s Hammond School announced Wednesday that he’ll fulfill his verbal commitment to South Carolina that he made in December.

However, as of early Wednesday evening, Burch had yet to sign his letter of intent. That’s notable because LSU had made a late push for his services.

Will Muschamp was unable to comment on the unsigned Burch at a Wednesday news conference and a USC news release late Wednesday afternoon did not list Burch among South Carolina’s nearly two dozen signees.

Clemson, which inked all 23 of its signees in December, did not add any players to a class rated second and third nationally by the major services.

Several area players also made their commitments to college football, and other sports, official.