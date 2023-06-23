Furman big man Jalen Slawson became the first Paladin drafted in 40 years when he was selected in the second round of the NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings.

Slawson, who was projected to be a free agent signee, was picked 54th overall.

The reigning SoCon Player Of The Year averaged 15.6 ppg and 7.1 rpg and shot 39% from three-point range.

The 6-7, 215 pounder was again among the Southern Conference’s top defensive players this past season with 54 blocks and 55 steals.

Prior to Thursday night, the most recent Furman player drafted was big man George Singleton by another California team, the Lakers, in 1983.