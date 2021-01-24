Hayward breaks late tie, scores 39 points to lead Hornets

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward, left, drives past Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (31) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Gordon Hayward broke a tie with a layup with 0.7 seconds left and scored 39 points in the Charlotte Hornets’ 107-104 comeback victory over the Orlando Magic on Sunday night.

Hayward beat Evan Fournier off the dribble and made the left-handed layup after Orlando’s Terrence Ross tied it with a 3-pointer with 8.7 seconds to play.

The teams will meet again Monday night in Orlando. Nikola Vucevic topped the 10,000-point mark for his career early in the night and finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds for Orlando.