Hayward breaks late tie, scores 39 points to lead Hornets

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Gordon Hayward broke a tie with a layup with 0.7 seconds left and scored 39 points in the Charlotte Hornets’ 107-104 comeback victory over the Orlando Magic on Sunday night.
Hayward beat Evan Fournier off the dribble and made the left-handed layup after Orlando’s Terrence Ross tied it with a 3-pointer with 8.7 seconds to play.
The teams will meet again Monday night in Orlando. Nikola Vucevic topped the 10,000-point mark for his career early in the night and finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds for Orlando.