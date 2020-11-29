Hornets acquire Gordon Hayward, 2 draft picks from Celtics

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2020, file photo, Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward moves the ball on a fast break against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Orlando, Fla. Hayward has been a player that the Charlotte Hornets have wanted for years. On Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, they finally landed him, according to Priority Sports, the agency that represents the veteran forward. ESPN, which first reported the agreement, said Hayward would sign a four-year deal worth $120 million. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have acquired forward Gordon Hayward and unprotected 2023 and 2024 second-round draft picks from the Boston Celtics in exchange for a heavily protected 2022 second-round draft pick as part of a sign-and-trade transaction between the two teams.

The Celtics will only get Charlotte’s draft pick if the Hornets finish in the top five in the league next season, so it’s unlikely they will get anything in the deal other than unloading Hayward’s contract. Hayward previously agreed to a four-year, $120 million deal to join the Hornets.

The Hornets also waived guards Nicolas Batum and Ray Spalding.