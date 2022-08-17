August 17, 2022 – The Charlotte Hornets will open the 2022-23 regular season with a visit to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, October 19, before hosting the New Orleans Pelicans in their first home game on Friday, October 21, at 7 p.m. at Spectrum Center. Single-game tickets for the 2022-23 season will go on sale to the general public this Friday, August 19, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at hornets.com or ticketmaster.com, or via the Hornets App.

Highlights of the Hornets home schedule include an early matchup with Stephen Curry and the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors on Saturday, October 29, a visit from LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, January 2, and a contest against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, December 3. The defending Eastern Conference Champion Boston Celtics will visit Charlotte for consecutive games on Saturday, January 14, and Monday, January 16, with the latter being a 1 p.m. tipoff on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The schedule features 22 home games on weekend dates, including nine Fridays, eight Saturdays and five Sundays. The season’s longest homestand is five straight games from March 11-20, and the longest road trip is six games from December 18-27. The Hornets have 12 sets of back-to-back games.

All regionally available regular-season games will be televised on Bally Sports Southeast and streamed live on BallySports.com and the Bally Sports app. All Hornets games will be anchored by the network’s flagship pre- and postgame show, Hornets LIVE. All 82 regular-season games will be broadcast on radio on WFNZ (610 AM/92.7 FM), the team’s flagship radio station, and the Hornets App. In addition, the Hornets are slated to have two games televised on ESPN and one contest shown on TNT during the 2022-23 season – Wednesday, November 2, at Chicago (ESPN), Thursday, January 26 vs. Chicago (TNT) and Friday, February 10 at Boston (ESPN).