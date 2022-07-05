Former Wren and Legacy Early College star Bryce McGowens prepares for his first action with the Hornets in their NBA Summer League games, which begin Friday in Las Vegas.

The guard, who signed a two-way contract with the team after being acquired from Minnesota following the Draft, spoke Tuesday about making the jump from one year at Nebraska to the next level.

McGowens and the Hornets open the schedule Friday evening against the Pacers.

His bother Trey, who followed his career at Wren with college stops at Pittsburgh and Nebraska, is on the Clippers Summer League team.

Among others with area ties on Summer League rosters are:

S. Thornwell, USC, Bulls

J. Butler, CCES, Pelicans

D. Collins, Clemson, Mavericks

A.J. Lawson, USC, Mavericks

A. Simms, Clemson, Knicks