Murray, White power Spurs over short-handed Hornets 122-110

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier drives to the basket past San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan (10) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dejounte Murray had 26 points and 12 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs outlasted the short-handed Charlotte Hornets for a 122-110 victory.

Charlotte (13-15) played without leading scorer Gordon Hayward because of a sore back and P.J. Washington, Caleb Martin and Cody Martin due to health and safety protocols.

Terry Rozier had 33 points for the Hornets, and Malik Monk scored 23 points. Cody Zeller and LaMelo Ball each recorded a double-double. Zeller had 10 points and 12 rebounds while Ball tallied 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Derrick White scored 12 of his season-high 25 points in the fourth quarter, helping San Antonio to its fifth win in six games. The Spurs also improved to 5-0 this season against Eastern Conference teams.