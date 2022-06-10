CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSPA) – Former Nets head coach and recent Golden State Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson and the Charlotte Hornets have agreed to a deal to make him the team’s head coach, per multiple reports Friday.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Friday night that Atkinson agreed to a four-year deal.

He’ll be the 13th head coach in Hornets history.

This comes after previous head coach James Borrego was fired after the Hornets were eliminated in the NBA play-in tournament for a second-straight season this March. Borrego was 138-163 with Charlotte from 2018-2022.

Atkinson went 118-190 in four years as head coach of the Nets from 2016-2020.