Rozier scores 26, Hayward 25 as Hornets rout Wizards 119-97

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) congratulates guard LaMelo Ball (2) who made a three-point basket against the Washington Wizards during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier had 26 points on five 3-pointers, Gordon Hayward added 25 points and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Washington Wizards 119-97.

LaMelo Ball followed up a career-best 34-point effort against the Utah Jazz with another strong game, finishing with 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists as the Hornets handed the Wizards their seventh loss in the last nine games.

Bradley Beal, the NBA’s leading scorer coming in at 33.3 points per game, led Washington with 31 points on 11-for-22 shooting after being held to seven points on 1 of 14 from the field by the Heat in his last game.