Spartanburg, S.C. (USC Upstate SID) – USC Upstate softball split the first of a two-day series with Longwood University, falling 7-1 in the first game but coming back to win 5-3 in the second game.

Upstate took a one run lead early as Bella Bertot started her first game as catcher and recorder her first RBI this season. The Spartans and Lancers traded hits and strikeout for the next four innings until a Peyton Darnell took her third plate appearance of the game to hit a home run through left center.

Hannah Houge pitched 7.0 innings, surrendering seven hits and no runs, while recording nine strikeouts. Houge threw nine strikeouts compared to Lancer’s lead pitcher, Sydney Backstrom who threw seven on the day.

Sarah Price and Peyton Darnell led the Spartans in game three with one run each as well as recording one hit each along with Bella Bertot and Denver Lauer , and Mady Lanoux who recorded two. As a team, the Spartans maintained a 1.00 fielding percentage and a .261 batting average.