Boiling Springs alum & former USC Upstate golfer Nelson Dickson fired a final round 74 to win the Greenville County Amateur at the Preserve at Verdae by two shots over Lleyton Renner.

Dickson started Sunday’s final round with a birdie and added two more birdies along the way to overcome 3 bogey’s and a double bogey on 13 for a 54-hole score of 9-under par.

It’s the first Greenville County Am title for Dickson.

Duff Wagner won the senior division.