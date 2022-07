Woodruff –

Nelson Dixon and Dustin Adair are tied for the first round lead at the 50th Spartanburg County Amateur at Three Pines.

Dixon, who won the 2021 Greenville County Amateur, carded 7 birdies through his first 12 holes and shot even par the rest of the way en route to an opening round 65.

Adair was even par through 6, but then made 7 birdies over his final 12 holes to finish at 7-under par.