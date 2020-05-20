NFL studying helmet face guard that works like surgical mask

In this May 2020 photo provided by Riddell, a Riddell SpeedFlex helmet sits next to a computer screen displaying information from the InSite tool. Teaming with Catapult, an Australia-based technology company, Riddell is providing coaches, players and medical staff detailed information regarding anything from practice regimens to helmet contacts to overall preparation for athletes. (Riddell via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — With an eye toward getting back on the field, the NFL is working on a helmet face guard that might provide the same protection as a surgical mask.

Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay says the issue came up about a month ago during a conference call with the league’s competition committee.

Many players already wear visors to protect their eyes. McKay says the new mask would cover even more of the face.

The medical director of the NFL Players Association tells ESPN’s Adam Schefter that league engineers and sports equipment company Oakley are already testing prototypes of the modified mask.