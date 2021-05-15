1st rule of Jaguars rookie camp: Don’t touch QB Lawrence

NFL

by: MARK LONG

Posted: / Updated:

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws a pass during an NFL football rookie minicamp, Saturday, May 15, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence opened Jacksonville’s rookie minicamp on a pitch count. Coaches and teammates were essentially given an even stricter rule regarding the No. 1 pick and franchise quarterback: Don’t touch him.

Lawrence is three months removed from labrum surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder. The cartilage has healed enough to practice, but the Jaguars are taking precautions to make sure the former Clemson star doesn’t do any damage while he fully recovers.

He is expected to be full go before training camp in late July. Coach Urban Meyer says “we’ve got to keep people away from him.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Clemson Sports Schedule