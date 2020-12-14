Badgley’s FG on final play propels Chargers past Falcons

NFL

by: JOE REEDY

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) catches a touchdown pass in front of Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Chris Harris Jr. during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP/WSPA) — Michael Badgley hit a 43-yard field goal as time expired and the Los Angeles Chargers rallied for a 20-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Los Angeles got the ball on its 26 after Michael Davis picked off Matt Ryan’s pass intended for Calvin Ridley. Justin Herbert completions of 15 yards to Hunter Henry and 25 yards to Tyron Johnson to get into Badgley’s range.

After Kalen Ballage’s 1-yard run, Badgley came on and split the uprights for the second game-winning kick of his career.

Ryan completed 21 of 32 passes for 224 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in the loss.

The Falcons now get ready to host Tampa Bay next Sunday, December 20.

