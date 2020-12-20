Comeback, Part II: Brady breaks Falcons’ hearts again, 31-27

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts after a Tampa Bay Buccaneers touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — Tom Brady staged another big comeback against the Atlanta Falcons and didn’t even need overtime this time around.

Rallying Tampa Bay from a pair of 17-point deficits, Brady recreated his Super Bowl miracle by leading the Buccaneers on five straight scoring drives in the second half for a 31-27 victory over the Falcons.

The stakes weren’t nearly as high and the deficit wasn’t quite as daunting. But Brady’s latest blow to Atlanta takes the 9-5 Bucs to the brink of their first playoff berth since 2007.

The Falcons fell to 4-10 with another demoralizing loss in a season filled with them.