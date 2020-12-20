Comeback, Part II: Brady breaks Falcons’ hearts again, 31-27

NFL

by: PAUL NEWBERRY

Posted: / Updated:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts after a Tampa Bay Buccaneers touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — Tom Brady staged another big comeback against the Atlanta Falcons and didn’t even need overtime this time around.

Rallying Tampa Bay from a pair of 17-point deficits, Brady recreated his Super Bowl miracle by leading the Buccaneers on five straight scoring drives in the second half for a 31-27 victory over the Falcons.

The stakes weren’t nearly as high and the deficit wasn’t quite as daunting. But Brady’s latest blow to Atlanta takes the 9-5 Bucs to the brink of their first playoff berth since 2007.

The Falcons fell to 4-10 with another demoralizing loss in a season filled with them.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories