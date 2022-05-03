(WSPA) – After receiving a six-game suspension from the NFL for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances, former Daniel and Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins offered up his response Monday night.

Hopkins posted his response to Twitter late Monday with the title ‘See you Week 7.’

Hopkins stated, in part, “To learn that my November test came back with trace elements of a banned substance, I was confused and shocked.”

He apologized to Cardinals fans, his teammates and the organization, adding that he and his team are investigating how the test came back positive for a banned substance.

“I am very mindful of what I put in my body and have always taken a holistic approach,” he wrote. “I never want to let my team down.”

Hopkins played in ten games last season, catching 42 passes for 572 yards and eight touchdowns. He missed several games at the end of the season due to hamstring and knee injuries.