Falcons come up short as Ryan’s Hail Mary falls flat

ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Ryan and Julio Jones couldn’t connect on a 39-yard Hail Mary pass as the ball fell to the end zone turf and Atlanta lost 21-16 to the New Orleans Saints.

The possession that preceded it, however, was hard to figure with Todd Gurley getting stopped for no gain on one run and then stuffed for a seven-yard loss on the next.

That drive ended with Ryan and Jones unable to connect on a 20-yarder in the end zone on fourth down. It was that kind of day for the Falcons, who have lost six of seven to the Saints.

