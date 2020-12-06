Falcons come up short as Ryan’s Hail Mary falls flat

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) misses a catch in the end zone on the last play of the game against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Atlanta. The New Orleans Saints won 21-16. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Ryan and Julio Jones couldn’t connect on a 39-yard Hail Mary pass as the ball fell to the end zone turf and Atlanta lost 21-16 to the New Orleans Saints.

The possession that preceded it, however, was hard to figure with Todd Gurley getting stopped for no gain on one run and then stuffed for a seven-yard loss on the next.

That drive ended with Ryan and Jones unable to connect on a 20-yarder in the end zone on fourth down. It was that kind of day for the Falcons, who have lost six of seven to the Saints.