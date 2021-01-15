Falcons hire Titans OC Arthur Smith as next head coach

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSPA) – The Atlanta Falcons have hired Tennessee Titans Offensive Coordinator Arthur Smith to be the team’s next head coach, the organization announced Friday.
Smith spent the past decade in Nashville which included a revival of quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s career as well as highlighting all-pro running back Derrick Henry.
Under Smith, the Titans produced an offense that ranked third in the NFL in 2020 in total yards, and second in rushing yards. The Titans also had a second-best turnover percentage of just 7.2%.
Smith becomes the 20th head coach in Atlanta Falcons history, replacing Raheem Morris, who served as the team’s interim coach following the firing of Dan Quinn mid-season.