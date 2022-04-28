LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WSPA) – The Atlanta Falcons selected University of Southern California wide receiver Drake London with the eighth-overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft Thursday night.

London, a 6’5″ 220 pound receiver, missed games at the end of the 2021 season, but still led the Trojans with 88 catches for 1,084 yards and tied for the team-lead with seven touchdowns. All in just eight starts.

He was a third-team AP All-American and was named Offensive Player of the Year and first-team all-conference by the coaches.