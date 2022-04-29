LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WSPA) – The Atlanta Falcons selected Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder with the 74th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft Friday night.

The pick came after Atlanta took Penn State edge Arnold Ebiketie at 38 and then Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen at number 58 in the second round.

Ridder threw for 10,239 yards and 87 touchdowns in four seasons with the Bearcats. He finished his career with 28 rushing touchdowns as well, a program record at the position. He led Cincinnati to a second-straight conference championship in 2021 and a berth in the College Football Playoff.

He was the second quarterback selected in the draft, following Kenny Pickett being taken by the Pitssburgh Steelers at 20 overall.