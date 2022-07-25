Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Denzelle Good has been placed on the reserve retired list, leaving a potential hole in the weakest part of the team’s offense. Good was expected to compete for a starting spot at guard as he worked his was back from reconstructive knee surgery. Good was cleared to practice at the start of training camp but didn’t participate on Sunday and now is calling it quits at age 31.

