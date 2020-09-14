Hopkins helps Cardinals rally past 49ers 24-20

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) catches a pass against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (41) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — DeAndre Hopkins had a career-high 14 catches for 151 yards in his Arizona debut and set up Kenyan Drake’s 1-yard TD run with 5:03 to play that led the Cardinals over the San Francisco 49ers 24-20.

Kyler Murray threw for 230 yards and a touchdown and ran for 90 yards and another score to help the Cardinals overcome a pair of fourth-quarter deficits to beat the defending NFC champion 49ers.

Jerick McKinnon caught a 5-yard TD pass from Jimmy Garoppolo in the running back’s first game in more than two years before the Cardinals rallied.

