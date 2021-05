CLEMSON, SC – SEPTEMBER 01: Wide receiver Amari Rodgers #3 of the Clemson Tigers makes a reception for a touchdown over cornerback Quandarius Weems #13 of the Furman Paladins during the football game at Clemson Memorial Stadium on September 1, 2018 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OH (WSPA) – Former Clemson Tigers Jackson Carman and Amari Rodgers were selected on day two of the NFL Draft on Friday.

Carman, an offensive tackle, was selected to the Cincinnati Bengals with the 14th pick of the second round and 46th overall.

πŸ“ž The moment you get the call from your hometown team.



You're going to want to stay until the end! pic.twitter.com/SBq3q8R4gh — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 1, 2021

Rodgers was take by the Green Bay Packers in the third round with the 83rd overall pick.