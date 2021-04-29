Etienne reunites with Lawrence, drafted 25th overall by Jaguars

Clemson’s Travis Etienne (9) celebrates his touchdown with Trevor Lawrence (16) and Tee Higgins (5) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

CLEVELAND, OH (WSPA) – Former Clemson running back Travis Etienne was selected 25th overall in the NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, reuniting him with his college quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Etienne was the second running back taken in the draft, immediately following Alabama’s Najee Harris.

In four seasons at Clemson, Etienne tallied 6, 107 total yards and 70 total touchdowns. He is a two-time ACC Player of the Year.

Etienne joins Lawrence as the two Clemson Tigers taken in the first round of the draft. Lawrence was the first overall selection, the first in Clemson history.

.@swaggy_t1 me and my guy are ready to go to work. Man this is amazing – 🙌🏼 #DUUUVAL let’s do it, go time! pic.twitter.com/C9tqAaq94S — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) April 30, 2021