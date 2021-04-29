Etienne reunites with Lawrence, drafted 25th overall by Jaguars

CLEVELAND, OH (WSPA) – Former Clemson running back Travis Etienne was selected 25th overall in the NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, reuniting him with his college quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Etienne was the second running back taken in the draft, immediately following Alabama’s Najee Harris.
In four seasons at Clemson, Etienne tallied 6, 107 total yards and 70 total touchdowns. He is a two-time ACC Player of the Year.
Etienne joins Lawrence as the two Clemson Tigers taken in the first round of the draft. Lawrence was the first overall selection, the first in Clemson history.