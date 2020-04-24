Falcons bolster secondary with Clemson CB Terrell at No. 16

In this still image from video provided by the NFL, AJ Terrell, seated wearing headphones, listens while others celebrate during the NFL football draft Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Atlanta. Terrell was selected by the Atlanta Falcons during the first round. (NFL via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons moved to bolster their secondary by taking Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell with the No. 16 pick in the NFL draft.

Following the release of top corner Desmond Trufant in a salary-cap move, the Falcons had an obvious need.

There was speculation that Atlanta would try to trade up to the No. 9 pick to grab the highest-rated college cornerback, Florida’s CJ Henderson.

But Jacksonville held on to that choice and grabbed Henderson, leaving the Falcons to look elsewhere.

Terrell wound up being the choice.

The Atlanta native joins a youthful group that includes Isaiah Oliver and Kendall Sheffield.