Panthers draft Auburn’s Brown with No. 7 overall pick

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have selected defensive tackle Derrick Brown from Auburn with the seventh overall pick in the NFL draft.
Brown is expected to bolster a unit that was ravaged in free agency and in dire need of an upgrade.
The 6-foot-5, 326-pound Brown was a first-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-SEC selection as a senior.
Carolina was torn between taking Brown and Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons with the No. 7 pick, but general manager Marty Hurney says the Panthers wanted to begin building up front on the defensive line.