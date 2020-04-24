Panthers draft Auburn’s Brown with No. 7 overall pick

FILE – In this Jan. 1, 2020, file photo, Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown (5) runs during the second half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game against Minnesota in Tampa, Fla. The Carolina Panthers selected Brown with the seventh pick in the first round of the NFL draft. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have selected defensive tackle Derrick Brown from Auburn with the seventh overall pick in the NFL draft.

Brown is expected to bolster a unit that was ravaged in free agency and in dire need of an upgrade.

The 6-foot-5, 326-pound Brown was a first-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-SEC selection as a senior.

Carolina was torn between taking Brown and Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons with the No. 7 pick, but general manager Marty Hurney says the Panthers wanted to begin building up front on the defensive line.